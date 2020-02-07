BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced a new Lamar Jackson bobblehead Friday morning that features the Baltimore quarterback riding a raven.
The bobblehead is a part of the Riding Bobblehead Series and features Lamar Jackson in a purple number 8 jersey, holding a football, and sitting on top of a black raven on a base with the Ravens’ logo.
Jackson in his first season as a full-time starter passed for 3,127 yards, had 43 total TD’s in 15 games, finished the season with a league-best of 14-2 and was announced as the unanimous selection for the 2019 NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday, according to the release.
“Lamar’s bobbleheads have been among the most popular we’ve had over the past year and the riding series has been one of the most popular, so combining the two was an easy decision,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead turned out great and will be a fan favorite.”
Lamar Jackson bobbleheads will be sold for $40, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order, at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store and will ship to customers in June, officials said.
For more information on where to purchases a Lamar Jackson Bobblehead, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan