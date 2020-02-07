



The Birdland Caravan will visit 11 sites to bring fans the Orioles Park experience this weekend, February 7 through February 9.

To kick off the Birdland Caravan, the Orioles first stopped at Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary school Friday morning to teach lessons about teamwork to nearly 500 students who engaged in various games and team-building exercises.

But there’s so many more stops ahead!

The Birdland Caravan will be on the move this weekend at the following places:

Friday

Harford County Humane Society Community Project: located at 2208 Connolly Road, fans can engage in a community service project along side with Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Tim Cossins and Fredi González on February 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

White Marsh Greene Turtle Happy Hour: located at 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard, fans can enjoy a happy hour along side Brandon Hyde, Richie Martin, Gunnar Henderson, DL Hall, Adley Rutschman, Tim Cossins, Fredi González and Cedric Mullins on February 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

York County Food Bank Community Project: located at 254 W Princess Street, fans can engage in a community service project along side Brandon Hyde, Richie Martin, Gunnar Henderson and DL Hall on February 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Calvert Brewing Company Happy Hour: located at 15850 Commerce Court, fans can enjoy a happy hour along side Mike Elias, Trey Mancini, Mike Bordick, Brian Roberts, Hanser Albert and Ryan McKenna on February 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Susan Campbell Park Meet & Greet: located at 1 Dock Street, fans can enjoy a meet and greet with Trey Mancini, Mike Bordick and Ryan McKenna on February 8 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Turf Valley Resort Meet & Greet: located at 2700 Turf Valley Road, fans can enjoy a meet and greet with Mike Elias, Brian Roberts and Hanser Alberto on February 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday

Carroll Creek Amphitheater Meet & Greet: located at 44 East Patrick Street, fans can enjoy a meet and greet with Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Grayson Rodriguez and Sig Mejdal on February 9 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Flying Dog Brewery Happy Hour: located at 4607 Wedgewood Boulevard, fans can enjoy a happy hours along side Eddie Murray, Sig Mejdal, Dwight Smith, Jr., Austin Hays, Rio Ruiz, Ryan Mountcastle and Grayson Rodriguez on February 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

McDaniel College Meet & Greet: located 2 College Hill, fans can enjoy a meet and greet with Eddie Murray, Dwight Smith, Jr. and Rio Ruiz on February 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Players Fun Zone Hitting Clinic: located at 519 Old Westminster Pike, fans can enjoy a hitting clinic along side Eddie Murray, Dwight Smith, Jr., Rio Ruiz and Winters Mill High School Varsity Baseball on February 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Washington County Girls. Inc Baseball Clinic: located at 626 Washington Ave, fans can enjoy a baseball clinic with Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Grayson Rodriguez and Sig Mejdal on February 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information about the complete schedule, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan