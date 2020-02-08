Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating two overnight shootings that injured three people.
Officers on patrol in East Baltimore were called to the 2500 block of East Chase Street around 11:35p.m. Friday night for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived the found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victims were taken to area hospitals where their condition is not known.
Less than two hours later around 1:26a.m. officers in the southern part of the city were called to the 1200 block of of Hollins Street for a report of a shooting.
When the officers arrived at the scene the found a 33-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and police say her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
These shootings come as the first citywide ceasefire weekend of the year get underway.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call police or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
