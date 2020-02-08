Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Good news for Maryland drivers: the state’s average gas price is down 21 cents from this time last month, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
The state’s average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.33, which is 11 cents lower than the national average.
While drivers in the Baltimore and Annapolis areas are seeing average prices around $2.28 per gallon, the average price climbs to $2.46 per gallon in the Maryland suburbs near Washington, D.C.
Despite the drop at the pump, the state’s average gas price is still 11 cents higher than at this point last year.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said low demand and low crude oil prices are helping to fuel the savings at the pump.