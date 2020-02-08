Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, Bay Bridge commuters: mid-day lane closures on the bridge will resume Monday.
The center lane on the westbound span will be closed between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather and traffic permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
Other lane closures include:
- One lane of the eastbound span may be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, as well as from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance or inspection;
- The entire westbound span may close overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. If the span is closed, two-way traffic will be allowed on the eastbound span.
Drivers should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to cross the bridge.