  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMTommy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Bay Bridge, Local TV, Maryland Traffic, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, Bay Bridge commuters: mid-day lane closures on the bridge will resume Monday.

The center lane on the westbound span will be closed between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, weather and traffic permitting, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

Other lane closures include:

  • One lane of the eastbound span may be closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, as well as from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance or inspection;
  • The entire westbound span may close overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. If the span is closed, two-way traffic will be allowed on the eastbound span.

Drivers should plan ahead and give themselves extra time to cross the bridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply