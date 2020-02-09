Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Fire officials say three children, two Baltimore City Police officers and four adults were injured after a fire broke out around 1a.m. this morning in the 5100 block of Painfield Ave.
All of the victims were transported to area hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.
Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark says fire units arrived on the scene in the northeast part of the city to find heavy flames coming from the home and several people were hanging from the side windows.
The two Baltimore City Police officers were injured after assisting to rescue the people from the home.
The ages and gender of the victims has not yet been released and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
