BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to Matthew Cherry!

The former Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver’s short film, “Hair Love,” is the Academy Award winner for Best Short Film (Animated).

Hair Love is a 2019 American animated short film written, produced and directed by Cherry, following the story of a man who must do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

It features actress Issa Rae as a voice.

Funnily enough, Cherry tweeted in 2012 that he would be nominated for an Oscar one day!

 

