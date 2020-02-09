Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to Matthew Cherry!
The former Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver’s short film, “Hair Love,” is the Academy Award winner for Best Short Film (Animated).
Hair Love is a 2019 American animated short film written, produced and directed by Cherry, following the story of a man who must do his daughter’s hair for the first time.
It features actress Issa Rae as a voice.
Funnily enough, Cherry tweeted in 2012 that he would be nominated for an Oscar one day!
I'm gonna be nominated for an Oscar one day. Already claiming it
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2012