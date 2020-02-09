BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All in good fun and all for a good cause- a day of flag football for nearly 20 teams aims at helping local middle schoolers.
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood hosted the Second Annual Flag Football tournament at Loyola Blakefield High School.
WJZ is a proud sponsor of the event, and Rick Ritter was out there early this morning on the field.
Van Brooks created the tournament. His passion for football started when he was just seven-years-old- but when he was 16 a tackle broke his neck and paralyzed him.
Now, he runs the non-profit “SAFE,” which teaches children the importance of education and alternative hobbies if their career paths change, like Brooks’ did.
14 teams competed last year, and that number grew to 16 for this year’s tournament. Now organizers are trying to get even more players as they plan for 2021.