SILVER SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — A child has been missing for over a week in Silver Spring, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police have been searching for Delante Jordan since he went missing on January 29.
The 15-year-old has black hair, brown eyes, is 6’1″ and weighs 160 lbs.
Delante was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black fleece, yellow long sleeve shirt with Asian writing on it, bleached jeans, and aqua Crocs.
Montgomery County Police Department, 301-279-8000 (24 hr) or 240-773-5400, Special Victims Investigations Division