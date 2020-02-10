Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fire that left nine people injured overnight Sunday- including three children- is now being investigated as arson, Baltimore City Fire said Monday.
Three children, two Baltimore City Police officers and four other adults were injured after a fire broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5100 block of Plainfield Ave.
Calvin Bethea said his nephew and two cousins wouldn’t have made it out alive if not for their babysitter, who the children were staying with at the time.
“She threw the kids out the window to save them and she put her own life on the line, she’s a hero,” Bethea said.
This story is developing.