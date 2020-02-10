Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was shot in central Baltimore on January 28 has died, police said Monday morning.
31-year-old Andre Giles, of the 1400 block of Hadwick Drive was shot in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street on January 28 after a dispute.
Giles was taken to Shock Trauma immediately after the shooting and died at around 2 a.m. Monday morning.
Officers arrested the shooter that same night.
34-year-old Traevon George, of the 1200 block of N. Bentalou was charged at the time with first-degree attempted murder. Homicide detectives are now talking to the State’s Attorney to have George’s charges upgraded to first-degree murder.