PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — A number of Maryland communities have put their names into the running for a large-scale makeover as part of a new HGTV show.
At least three Maryland towns — the town of Port Deposit, Cumberland and the Town of Hancock — have applied to be on “Home Town Takeover,” which HGTV calls a six-episode special based on the original “Home Town” show currently airing on the network.
The network said towns with a population of 40,000 or less were eligible to apply.
“The Mayor and City Council are committed to leaving no stone unturned in our effort to revitalize our great city, so we’re going flat out in the tight time available to show HGTV why this is the town that will make America fall in love with Home Town Takeover,” Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said in a statement.
In its video entry, the Town of Port Deposit said like many small towns, it lacks the funds needed for more expansive historic preservation efforts.
“With the help of experts, a little work will help bring out the original beauty and charm of Port Deposit,” the community said in its entry.
The show is set to air in 2021.