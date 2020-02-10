Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old MS-13 gang member was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison for racketeering in relation to gang activity, including two murders.
According to a plea agreement, Carlos Alas Brizuela conspired with other gang members to commit numerous crimes, including two murders, two attempted murders and a kidnapping, going back to 2015.
His plea agreement said Brizuela ordered the death of a man believed to be a rival gang member on April 7, 2015, in Frederick. Brizuela also reportedly signed off on another killing of another alleged rival gang member in August of that year.
More than two dozen people have been charged in connection with this case, the justice department said.
Brizuela was also sentenced to five years of supervised release following his prison term.