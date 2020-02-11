Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Hollins Ferry Road, Local TV, Talkers, W. Patapsco Avenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore Police officers were assaulted Tuesday afternoon during a call.

Police were called after 4 p.m. to the area of W. Patapsco Avenue and Hollins Ferry Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man standing in the street. The responding officer made contact with the man and at some point was bitten several times on the arm.

A second responding officer was also assaulted and elbowed in the eye.

Both officers’ injuries are non-life-threatening.

Two people were taken into custody.

There is no word on charges at this time.

