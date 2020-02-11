Hi Everyone!
Foggy to start the day. But mild to start the day. It is the tradeoff that I am sure you have heard me discuss time and time again this, so far, mild Winter. Let’s re-visit…In the Mid-Atlantic to have mild, in the Winter, you almost always will get clouds and damp conditions. It is a function, many times, of warm air overrunning colder air.
#mdwx Currently 50°. Temps have remained steady in the upper 40's to 50° for the past 24 hours. With rain ending a bit of a bump up in the temp this aft. pic.twitter.com/Im8Shb6rUU
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 11, 2020
I point this out because the 180° scenario is on the way. A big dome of central Canadian high pressure will settle over the region Thursday afternoon and through Saturday. Cold and clear on the way. Real clear. As we warm up on Saturday more clouds will enter the area. Even warmer on Monday, and even more cloudy.
Just a bit of, “see it for yourself”, as our weather changes over the next few days. Watching the weather. (And to quote, and borrow in this case, the slogan from one of my favorite spots the legendary “Dreamland BBQ” in Tuscaloosa, Alabama), “Ain’t nothin’ like it!”
