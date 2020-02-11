  • WJZ 13On Air

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile was charged with false alarm Saturday after they allegedly activated a fire alarm at an Allegany County middle school.

The Cumberland Fire Department was called for an automatic alarm at Braddock Middle School just after 3 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found multiple vehicles parked on both sides of the Franklin Street to Holland Avenue intersection, affecting their access to the school.

A joint investigation by the Cumberland Fire Department and Deputy State Fire Marshals determined a visiting fifth grade Northeast Elementary School student activated the fire alarm.

The juvenile was released to the custody of his parents pending actions by Allegany County Department of Juvenile Services.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

 

