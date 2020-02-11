STERLING, Va. (WJZ) — Travelers at Washington Dulles International Airport will soon be able to spend their downtime racing around the tracks in Mario Kart or exploring the vast world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Nintendo announced it’s bringing pop-up lounges featuring its latest video game console, the Switch, to four U.S. airports, including Dulles.
The lounges will go up in the next few days at Dulles, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dallas Love Field Airport and will stay up through March 29.
Nintendo said people who visit the lounge will also get a free $10 Target gift card for Nintendo purchases of more than $75.
The lounge at Dulles will be in Terminal 1’s Concourse B between Gates B12 and B14.