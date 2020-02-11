  • WJZ 13On Air

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Here’s one way to switch up Sunday brunch, instead of grabbing that basic mimosa, what about a mimosa beer?

Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick released a “brunch pack” of beer, which includes four flavors: Kujo Cold Brew Coffer Porter, Bloody Mary Ale, Mimosa Beer and Toast-Bob Crunch Pants.

The Toast-Bob Crunch Pants is a cinnamon-vanilla blonde that mimics a favorite breakfast cereal.

But you don’t have to head to Frederick to get it. Flying Dog beer is sold in stores around Baltimore.

Find a location here. 

 

