FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Here’s one way to switch up Sunday brunch, instead of grabbing that basic mimosa, what about a mimosa beer?
Flying Dog Brewery in Frederick released a “brunch pack” of beer, which includes four flavors: Kujo Cold Brew Coffer Porter, Bloody Mary Ale, Mimosa Beer and Toast-Bob Crunch Pants.
The Toast-Bob Crunch Pants is a cinnamon-vanilla blonde that mimics a favorite breakfast cereal.
But you don’t have to head to Frederick to get it. Flying Dog beer is sold in stores around Baltimore.
Find a location here.