Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morning light rain gave way to some minor clearing later Tuesday, but clouds still remained in many areas.
Overnight, some cooler and drier air is working its way into the region. Wednesday will be cooler with some early day sunshine, then more clouds will increase as the day wears on.
Rain is expected to move in by late afternoon and continue into early Thursday. We may hit 60 degrees briefly Thursday, before a cold front clears out the clouds, and sets the stage for a very cold, but dry Friday.
Highs on both Friday and Saturday will hold in the low 30’s and lows Friday night will drop to the mid-teens. Warmer air will move back by Sunday. Bob Turk