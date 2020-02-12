BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police confirm there were two more shootings in Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 600 block of Wyanoak Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
A second victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and groin. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they located two suspects when they arrived to the scene.
Another shooting was reported in the 1600 block of North Smallwood Avenue in west Baltimore.
Police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 72-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was conscious and alert when she was transported to an area hospital.
Detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.