ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Annapolis late Tuesday night.

Officers were in the area of 1100 to 1199 Madison Street at around 11:37 p.m. when they heard shots being fired. They found a 29-year-old man who had been shot, based on the injuries he had, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and said the shooting happened outside in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

Anyone with information to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

