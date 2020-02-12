Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Annapolis late Tuesday night.
Officers were in the area of 1100 to 1199 Madison Street at around 11:37 p.m. when they heard shots being fired. They found a 29-year-old man who had been shot, based on the injuries he had, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are investigating and said the shooting happened outside in the 1100 block of Madison Street.
Anyone with information to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.