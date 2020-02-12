Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A judge will decide whether the two teens charged in a deadly attack at the Frederick Fair should be tried as adults.
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A judge will decide whether the two teens charged in a deadly attack at the Frederick Fair should be tried as adults.
Prosecutors argue the case should be moved out of a juvenile court for many reasons; including the seriousness of the allegations.
Related Coverage:
- Two Teens Charged In Fatal Attack of Man At Frederick Fair
- Teen Brothers Allegedly Assaulted 59-Year-Old Man At Frederick Fair Over $1, Police Say
Back in September, John Weed was killed at the Great Frederick Fair.
Police said he Weed attacked by a 15 and 16-year-old after he refused to give them a dollar.
The teens remain in custody.