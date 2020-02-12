LATEST2 Officers Injured, Suspect Dead In Northeast Baltimore Shooting
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A judge will decide whether the two teens charged in a deadly attack at the Frederick Fair should be tried as adults.

Prosecutors argue the case should be moved out of a juvenile court for many reasons; including the seriousness of the allegations.

Back in September, John Weed was killed at the Great Frederick Fair.

Police said he Weed attacked by a 15 and 16-year-old after he refused to give them a dollar.

The teens remain in custody.

