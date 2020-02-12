Bowie (WJZ)– The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating after a Sheriff’s Deputy opened fire on a suspect.
Around 1:30AM three suspects were seen pulling on car doors in the 1400 Block of Dunleigh Drive.
Units arrived and after brief foot chase two suspects were apprehended.
A third suspect described as a black male with dreadlocks and silver coat got away.
A person matching that description was seen stealing a car in the same area. An off duty Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled up to the suspect and discharged their weapon.
The suspect was seen fleeing in blue Jeep Compass. No injuries have been reported.
The Bowie Police Department is investigating the thefts and the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the weapon discharge.