BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s newest chimpanzee has a new name, and like her mom it’s Ravens-themed!

Violet was born on December 29 to mom Raven. Raven was born at the zoo in 1995.

The Ravens’ front office staff helped pick little Violet’s name from a list of five possibilities, including:

  • Corvina, which means “like a raven” in Latin;
  • Morella, a short story by Edgar Allan Poe;
  • Lenore, a character in Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”; and
  • Kanoni, which means “little bird” in Swahili.

The zoo said Violet spends most of her time curled up with her mother and sleeping.

Baby Violet cradled in her mom’s arms.
(Photo Credit: The Maryland Zoo)

