BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s newest chimpanzee has a new name, and like her mom it’s Ravens-themed!
Violet was born on December 29 to mom Raven. Raven was born at the zoo in 1995.
The Ravens’ front office staff helped pick little Violet’s name from a list of five possibilities, including:
- Corvina, which means “like a raven” in Latin;
- Morella, a short story by Edgar Allan Poe;
- Lenore, a character in Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”; and
- Kanoni, which means “little bird” in Swahili.
The zoo said Violet spends most of her time curled up with her mother and sleeping.