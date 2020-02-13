ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hunters harvested nearly 80,000 deer in Maryland between September 6 and January 31, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.
Department officials said the statewide harvest of 79,457 deer included 29,233 antlered and 46,777 antlerless white-tailed deer, plus 1,552 antlered and 1,895 antlerless sika deer.
The harvest was three percent higher than the 2018-2019 total of 77,382 deer, according to a news release.
“We are pleased with the results of this year’s overall deer harvest,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Maryland’s deer population remains very healthy, and deer hunters continue to play the most critical role in the management of this important species.”
Frederick County led the harvest totals with 6,358 deer, followed by Carroll County with 5,553 and Baltimore County at 4,969, officials said.
For a complete list of the Deer Harvest for the 2019-2020 and 2018-2019 hunting seasons, click here.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan