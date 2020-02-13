GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man wielding a tire iron allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie early Thursday morning. Another robbery was reported 10 minutes later at a Royal Farms also in Glen Burnie.
According to Anne Arundel County Police, officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 495 Old Mill Road for a reported robbery around 2:20 a.m.
An unknown man entered the store with a tire iron and demanded property and money, however the suspect only got the property before fleeing. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. No one was injured in the incident.
Then 10 minutes later, officers were called the Royal Farms at 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard also in Glen Burnie for a reported robbery.
There the suspect entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled. Again officers couldn’t find the suspect.
At this time, police have not said that the incidents are related.
The Robbery Unit is investigating these incidents and is asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720.