Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Randallstown Thursday.
According to Baltimore County Police, one man was shot in the 3500 block of Carriage Hill Circle.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
#BCoPD is on the scene of a call for a shooting in the 3500 blk of Carriage Hill Cr, 1 adult man suffered a gunshot wound, transported to hospital for treatment, no suspect in custody. More info when it becomes available. ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 13, 2020