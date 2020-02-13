  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, Local TV, Randallstown, Shooting, Talkers

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are on the scene of a shooting in Randallstown Thursday.

According to Baltimore County Police, one man was shot in the 3500 block of Carriage Hill Circle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

