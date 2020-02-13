BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re in the market for a new refrigerator, air conditioner or washing machine, then Presidents’ Day weekend may be the time to pull the trigger thanks to a temporary sales tax exemption.
This weekend is Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, meaning shoppers are exempt from paying the state’s six percent sales tax on Energy Star appliances.
“You can save up to $1,000,” Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said. “I promise you because I’ve done this myself if you buy several appliances.”
Everything from furnaces to fridges, dehumidifiers to dryers and washers to water heaters will be eligible for the savings. The program also boosts sales for local businesses like Appliance Distributors Unlimited in Linthicum.
“We see a 450 percent increase in business, so four and half times the average business we do on any other average weekend,” said Nick Olenski with Appliance Distributors Unlimited.
Often there are additional savings on top of the sales tax exemption.
“We found that the manufacturers often piggy-backed on that and said ‘Hey why not we’ll join in on Presidents’ Day weekend,'” Franchot said.
To qualify, appliances must be purchased between Saturday and Monday.