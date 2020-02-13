Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a damp start and a high of 57 on Thursday, drier and much colder air is moving in across the state.
Friday, as a cold northwest breeze continues on Valentine’s Day, we will struggle to reach much above freezing, despite lots of sunshine.
As winds relax at night, we expect Saturday morning to be clear and very cold, with a low of around 17 expected.
Winds will turn once again to the southwest on Sunday, and we should warm to the upper 40’s, to end the weekend on a milder note.
Enjoy! Bob Turk