BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three members of an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization were sentenced to federal prison on drug conspiracy charges.
James Eley, 34, of Millsboro, Delaware, was sentenced to 63 months, co-defendant James Martel Frazier, 34, of Cambridge, was sentenced to 135 months and co-defendant Jason Brittingham, 37, of Federalsburg, was sentenced to 96 months.
According to their plea agreements, the defendants were all part of narcotics conspiracy that was under investigation since 2018.
The conspirators were responsible for trafficking significant amounts of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs in the Delmarva area.
Eley was arrested after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police in December 2018.
Police recovered 130 grams of a mixture of fentanyl/heroin.
On February 23, 2019, law enforcement executed search warrants at locations associated with Frazier and Brittingham in Maryland and Delaware.
Police recovered over 250 grams of a mixture of fentanyl/heroin.