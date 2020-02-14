Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting in south Baltimore Thursday evening, police said.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, Jamal Harrod, with gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
As of Friday morning, police said there have been 42 homicides in Baltimore so far in 2020 compared to 29 at this point in 2019, a nearly 45 percent increase. Non-fatal shootings are down slightly, with 61 reported in 2020 compared to 66 at this point last year.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.