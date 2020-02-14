Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa is out of federal prison.
He’s now in what’s known as community custody, a facility for inmates getting ready to re-enter society.
De Sousa was appointed as Baltimore Police Commissioner back in 2018 by then-mayor Catherine Pugh.
Last April, he pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to file federal tax returns.
He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, 100 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.
He was scheduled to be released in March.