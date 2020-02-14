  • WJZ 13On Air

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Annapolis man who was prohibited from owning a gun due to a prior felony conviction was arrested Thursday in a shooting that left one person injured, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Madison Street, police said. Officers in the area heard shots and found a 29-year-old man injured.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said officers found a stolen handgun in the area after the shooting.

After an investigation, police arrested 29-year-old John King in connection with the shooting. He’s being held without bond on five gun-related charges.

