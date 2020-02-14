BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released safety Tony Jefferson after three seasons with the team.
Jackson suffered a season-ending knee injury in week five of the 2019 season and is still recovering, the Ravens said.
Thank you for everything, @_tonyjefferson.
“Tony is a tremendous leader, a true competitor, a team player and a family man,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “His time here has been a blessing. We have the utmost respect for his professionalism and positive contributions to our team and the Baltimore community. We wish he and his family the best going forward.”
Prior to coming to Baltimore, he spent four years with the Arizona Cardinals.