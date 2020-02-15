Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed in the upper body in Essex on Friday night.
Baltimore County Police were called just after 11:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Bennett Road for a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man in front of the location suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
As the investigation continued, the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. He was also taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
Police said more information will be released when the suspect is formally charged.