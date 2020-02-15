  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:contruction worker, I-95, Maryland State Police, Medevac, Perryville, Struck


Perryville, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Cecil County.

The incident took place just before 10a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 93 in Perryville.

All northbound lanes of I-95 were shutdown for several hours and a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter was used to transport the victim to an area hospital.

Officials say 4-vehicles were involved in the accident that remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Maryland State Police.

