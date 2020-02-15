Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot just after midnight in the 1500 block of Edison Highway.
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot just after midnight in the 1500 block of Edison Highway.
When officers arrived on scene they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right side.
The victim was transported to an area hospital were he is listed in serious condition.
Detectives from the Eastern District are investigating this shooting and have not identified a suspect or determined a motive.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook