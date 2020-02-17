BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in southwest Baltimore overnight, police said Monday morning.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Hollins Street after getting a shotspotter alert at around 1:45 a.m. There they found a 35-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating and have so far learned that the victim and suspect walked together from Booth Street before the suspect shot the victim.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
There have been 66 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore this year, one less so far than in 2019 at this time.