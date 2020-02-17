ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan appoints Richard P. Henry as the state’s first Inspector General for Education.
Henry has spent over 30 years in law enforcement at the federal level and currently works as executive director of the Maryland State Department of Education’s Office of Compliance and Monitoring.
“For five years, our administration has been working hard to root out corruption, wrongdoing, and the mismanagement of state tax dollars by local school systems,” said Governor Hogan. “With the appointment of the first Inspector General for Education in state history, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing more accountability for parents, teachers, and taxpayers and better results for our children. Richard Henry has the experience and the passion to serve as a tough but fair watchdog in this new role.”
Gov. Hogan is also pushing for accountability in school systems across Maryland. He introduced the Community and Local Accountability for Struggling Schools Act of 2020, based on a model developed by Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.