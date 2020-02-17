  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man who was in grave condition after being shot in Baltimore has died, police said Monday morning.

30-year-old Rawshad Divers, of Nottingham, was shot at around 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of E. 21st Street.

Police said this homicide investigation is still open, and anyone with information should call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

There have been 43 homicides in Baltimore City since the beginning of 2020, 11 more than last year.

