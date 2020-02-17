GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Halethorpe woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a molotov cocktail into a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie, law enforcement in Anne Arundel County say.
Police and fire agencies responded to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Glen Burnie for a report of attempted arson at around 10 a.m. on February 13.
Investigators saw an exterior door had been broken out and inside the door were remnants of what officials described to be a molotov cocktail.
People were inside the church during the incident, officials said.
Heather Alena Meisel was arrested and charged in Anne Arundel County.
The 43-year-old woman is charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, attempted arson, malicious burning, manufacturing/possessing a destructive device, defacing a religious property and destruction of property.
Investigators believe Meisel acted alone and there is no threat at this time.
This is an active criminal investigation.