Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old is in custody after allegedly stealing a car that was left running in Hanover, police said.
A parent said they were picking up their child at daycare and left their 2016 Buick Encore running and unlocked. Someone then got into the car and drove away, police said.
A witness followed the car and told police where the suspect was going. An officer found the car on Dorsey Run Road and found a 15-year-old was driving it. The 15-year-old was then arrested.
Police originally believed a child was also in the car, but was found to be safe with the parents.