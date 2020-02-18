  • WJZ 13On Air

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old is in custody after allegedly stealing a car that was left running in Hanover, police said.

A parent said they were picking up their child at daycare and left their 2016 Buick Encore running and unlocked. Someone then got into the car and drove away, police said.

A witness followed the car and told police where the suspect was going. An officer found the car on Dorsey Run Road and found a 15-year-old was driving it. The 15-year-old was then arrested.

Police originally believed a child was also in the car, but was found to be safe with the parents.

 

