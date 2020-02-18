Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in his side on Tuesday night.
Police were called to an area hospital just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side.
Detectives have not determined the location of the shooting.
Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.