BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot in his side on Tuesday night.

Police were called to an area hospital just before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side.

Detectives have not determined the location of the shooting.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

