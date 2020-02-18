HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Humane Society of Washington County say fourteen dogs rescued from the South Korean dog meat trade are now available for adoption.
The Humane Society International rescued the dogs from the Gupo dog meat market. Three of the dogs are available for adoption Tuesday.
“I am thrilled with the direction the shelter has taken in the last several years. Because the dogs that come in locally from Washington County are adopted quickly into our community, it gives us the ability to save dogs from other states and in this case, another country,” said Kimberly Jones, Director of Operations. “Our goal is to get dogs into loving homes, as that is where they belong.”
South Korean officials shut down the dog meat market and then offered vendors compensation to start other humane businesses.
It’s the 15th time HSI has help shut down a dog meat market in South Korea.