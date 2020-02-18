BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Black History Month is a reminder of the figures and moments in time we don’t often talk about, know or remember.

Tuesday, the Governor’s Office honored African American leaders, all in the name of one woman who shattered glass ceilings.

Janice Greene is the third oldest of 16 children to ascend to the seat of Maryland State Senate and become the first African American woman in the nation to hold a State Senate seat.

“We keep our history alive through our stories and through historical impersonations,” Greene said.

Greene and other advocates were honored with the Senator Verde Welcome Legacy Award as black leaders transforming communities.

Building African American Minds develops young Black Men through reading, math and social skills. Their Easton campus now features a new multi-million dollar athletic building.

Derick Daly was also honored Tuesday at the Governor’s Office for his involvement with BAAM.

“Unfortunately, African American males were at the time, at the bottom of every category that was good, and the top of every category that was bad,” Daly said.

Pez Scott, of The Family Survivor Network, was recognized for healing communities that have been changed by violence and trauma.

“We need people to step up, to step forward, to stop what is taking place amongst our people,” Scott said.

Each honoree echoed one purpose.

“Don’t ever let anyone tell you that your race or your gender is a barrier,” Greene said. “You can do anything.”