  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Double Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot in northeast Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Belair Road just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, and the other man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A third victim was later found in an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply