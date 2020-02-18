Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after three men were shot in northeast Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 3200 block of Belair Road just after 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, and the other man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A third victim was later found in an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Northeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.