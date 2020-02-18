  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Double Shooting, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Police were called to an area hospital shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side and a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

Police believe that both victims were shot while in the 900 block of Poplar Grove.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply