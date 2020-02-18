Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Police were called to an area hospital shortly after 8:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the side and a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the face.
Police believe that both victims were shot while in the 900 block of Poplar Grove.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.