GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A Maryland woman charged with attempted murder and arson is expected to have a bail review hearing Wednesday after it was delayed Tuesday.
43-year-old Heather Meisel is accused of trying to firebomb a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Glen Burnie. The incident happened at around 10 a.m. on February 13.
Woman Accused Of Throwing Molotov Cocktail Into Glen Burnie Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall
Police said she threw a molotov cocktail inside the building while two people were inside. Officials said it caused minor damage but no one was hurt.
Meisel told police she was trying to “send a message” to those who attend the hall, court documents say. They also said she referred to herself as “royalty.”