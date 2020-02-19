  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for what prosecutors call heinous and reckless violence.

Back on New Year’s Eve 2016, Jordan Moody shot and killed Keith Patterson after a bar fight on East North Avenue.

The victim was shot seven times.

City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said an anonymous tip is to thank for the conviction of Patterson.

She said more people need to come forward in cases like these.

“We worked with our partners at the Baltimore Police Department, because we want to ensure that we’re bringing justice, and we can’t do that without the community,” Mosby said.

Mosby also said witness intimidation is a big problem. She said 35 percent of current cases have to do with a lack of cooperation.

Mosby testified in front of state lawmakers about two bills focused on the problem.

