COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ)– A power outage hit the University Of Maryland’s campus in College Park Wednesday morning.
The UMD Police Department sent an advisory to students.
#FYI, a #UMD Advisory was sent this morning about a power outage. See below for details. pic.twitter.com/HU5U0b3ROP
— UMD Police Dept. (@UMPD) February 19, 2020
In it, they say crews are working to restore power, and that backup generators are working properly for necessary research labs.
They encourage anyone who needs immediate assistance to contact them.